Handwashing violations drop score at Atlantic Buffet

The inspector said that employees were not maintaining minimum food safety requirements. Some were not washing their hands at appropriate times. For example, while discarding the trash, an employee touched the trash can and proceeded to prep food without washing their hands. Another employee handled raw fish, then took clean utensils and continued at food prep without washing their hands.

In addition, the hand sink was not easily accessible to employees working in the rear prep area. Another hand sink was not working, and a sink in the kitchen had no hot water. As a result, one employee was washing their hands at the three-compartment sink for dishes.