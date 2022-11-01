BreakingNews
Ex-DeKalb commissioner declines to testify, federal case headed to jury
Handwashing violations drop score at Atlantic Buffet

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Atlantic Buffet in Marietta failed a recent routine health inspection due to handwashing violations.

The inspector said that employees were not maintaining minimum food safety requirements. Some were not washing their hands at appropriate times. For example, while discarding the trash, an employee touched the trash can and proceeded to prep food without washing their hands. Another employee handled raw fish, then took clean utensils and continued at food prep without washing their hands.

In addition, the hand sink was not easily accessible to employees working in the rear prep area. Another hand sink was not working, and a sink in the kitchen had no hot water. As a result, one employee was washing their hands at the three-compartment sink for dishes.

Among other violations, hot and cold foods at the buffet were not time-marked. The facility was not maintaining fresh oyster harvester tags for 90 days as required.

Food equipment and prep surfaces were not clean, including the ice machine, blender and hand chopper.

Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway, Marietta, scored 57/U, down from an 83/B earned a year ago. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
