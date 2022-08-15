BreakingNews
Hand-washing violations lower score at Jonesboro taqueria

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
Several hand-washing violations led to a recent failing health score for La Oaxaquena Taqueria in Jonesboro.

A couple of employees washed their hands with no soap, and one washed with cold water only. In addition, the inspector observed an employee picking up utensils from the floor and proceeding to prep food without washing their hands.

Among other violations, there was no hot water at the vegetable sink, and the sink had a leak that needed repairing. In addition, several food contact surfaces were stored clean but still had food debris, a repeat violation.

Multiple foods in the prep and walk-in coolers had elevated temperatures and were placed on an ice bath to cool down. Raw eggs were next to the cheese, and the raw chicken was above raw beef in cold storage. These were re-arranged to prevent contamination.

Several drink cups without lids or straws were in the kitchen, another repeat violation.

La Oaxaquena Taqueria, 605 Mt. Zion Road, Jonesboro, scored 57/U on the routine inspection and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 93/A, earned last year.

Laura Berrios
