Two streets in Duluth to close for weeks

To bring some of downtown Duluth’s stormwater infrastructure up to current industry standards, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for three weeks beginning June 16.
Road closure will begin at the intersection of West Lawrenceville Street and Main Street down to the Main Street entrance to City Hall.
Pedestrian traffic will continue except through the construction zone which includes the drive aisle that leads from Main Street to the rear parking lot behind the Pure/Red Clay/Mathias building and across Main Street to the paver lot. Full pedestrian access to Town Green and all downtown businesses will remain open.
In addition, Pine Needle Drive will be closed at the bridge for repair thru June 27.
Detour signs will be in place. All construction is subject to weather delays.
