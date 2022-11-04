Two Gwinnett DOT Destination 2050 open houses remain

Join a virtual event 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 or in person 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Norcross Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross.

Information gathered through these meetings will help Gwinnett DOT develop alternatives and possible solutions to better transportation experiences. The plan will also provide both technical project details and policy recommendations for making improvements to current transportation facilities.