High turnout expected as Georgia early voting concludes Friday
Two Gwinnett DOT Destination 2050 open houses remain

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Department of Transportation will conduct two remaining Destination 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan open houses. This transportation plan is updated every five years and relies on community input to ensure the county makes informed transportation decisions.

Join a virtual event 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 or in person 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Norcross Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross.

Information gathered through these meetings will help Gwinnett DOT develop alternatives and possible solutions to better transportation experiences. The plan will also provide both technical project details and policy recommendations for making improvements to current transportation facilities.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettDOT2050Update.

For more information and to register for an open house: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettDestination2050.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
