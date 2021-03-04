Two cleanup opportunities ahead in Berkeley Lake

The second event is a stream cleanup for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s annual Sweep the Hooch event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27. Those participating will collect trash and debris from the waterways leading to the lake. Register at www.chattahoochee.org/sweep-the-hooch/ and choose the Berkeley Lake team.

In both cases, participants should meet in the Berkeley Village parking lot at the southeast corner of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and North Berkeley Lake Road. Bring a face mask and water to keep hydrated. A limited quantity of gloves, safety vests, and trash grabbers will be available.