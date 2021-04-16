ajc logo
Traffic alert: film crews return to downtown Norcross Apr. 20

Film crews making a commercial will temporarily close streets in and around downtown Norcross Tuesday, Apr. 20. (Courtesy Gwinnett Tourism & Film)
Gwinnett County | 10 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Film crews making a commercial will temporarily close streets in and around downtown Norcross Tuesday, Apr. 20. Local businesses impacted by temporary road closures are aware of the event and have given their approval.

Intermittent traffic control will take place on S. Peachtree Street between Holcomb Bridge and Jones roads from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., followed by a full road closure between 8 a.m. and about 10 a.m.

The film crew will then move to Britt Road, closing it from approx. 10 a.m. to noon.

The city suggests planning ahead for alternate routes to avoid delays.

