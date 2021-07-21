Three Gwinnett programs receive grants from Georgia Council for the Arts

“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly.

“We are so grateful to the Georgia Council for the Arts, who understands that the arts and culture sector is the third-largest industry in Georgia. Each of our arts organizations are small businesses, all of whom were hit hard by the pandemic,” said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez.