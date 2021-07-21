Three Gwinnett programs receive grants from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Aurora Theatre, The Hudgens Center and Peach State Opera Company have been awarded grants by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants, providing more than $2 million in funding to theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities throughout the state.
“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly.
“We are so grateful to the Georgia Council for the Arts, who understands that the arts and culture sector is the third-largest industry in Georgia. Each of our arts organizations are small businesses, all of whom were hit hard by the pandemic,” said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
A complete list award winners: www.tinyurl.com/GAartsGrants.