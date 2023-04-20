The Water Tower hosting demo day for water professionals

The Water Tower will host its second demonstration day on Friday to show off the latest technology to industry professionals.
The 30 exhibitors include AquaSmart, Aqua Metrology Systems and iHydrant — companies that work to address water cleanliness and improve the environment through technology.
SeaCow Robotics, a local all-girl team of high school students who work on underwater remotely operated vehicles, will also conduct a demonstration.
Located in Buford, the Water Tower is a think tank and incubator that works to support water utility companies through research, technology, workforce development and community engagement.
The Water Tower launched in 2019 and includes two nonprofit organizations: The Water Tower at Gwinnett, which oversees the development and operations of the campus, and The Water Tower Institute, which is responsible for instruction and engagement programming.
Friday’s event will take place at the water innovation campus, which opened in April 2022.
About the Author
Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant