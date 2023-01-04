Taxpayer funded services helping Gwinnett seniors successfully age in place

“Our main mission with the health and human services/senior services area is for our seniors in Gwinnett to be able to age in place,” said Regina Miller, Deputy Director Community Services. “That’s super important because many of them may be facing financial barriers to going into assisted living facilities.”

“For our homebound seniors we offer in-home services and support,” added Williams. “We can provide assistance with personal care like bathing. We also offer homemaking services where we have someone come in and help clean your home and tidy up for you with small chores.”

A qualified professional will come sit with homebound seniors to provide a break for caregivers to run errands or take care of their own personal appointments.

The program also includes transportation services for seniors who may have decided Atlanta traffic is too overwhelming. Seniors and disabled adults (age 18 and older) who need assistance to and from a vehicle receive door-through-door transportation for either scheduled non-emergency medical appointments or non-medical activities. Seniors who do not need assistance to and from vehicles receive curb-to-curb transportation inside Gwinnett for scheduled non-emergency medical appointments.

Providing healthy meals is another priority. The county provides frozen meals to homebound seniors and hot lunches at senior centers.

“We contract with a dietician through Gwinnett County who reviews our menus to ensure we stay within state guidelines for nutrition standards,” said Brittney Dickey Health Services Manager. When meal planning can be overwhelming and grabbing the easy, less nutritious options could become the norm, the county hopes to help seniors maintain a healthy diet – all of which is important for avoiding diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

The program is funded through state and federal grants as well as Gwinnett’s 2017 Senior Special Local Option Sales Tax. Gwinnett is hoping seniors recognize the benefits their tax dollars have created and will consider taking full advantage of the program.

“What we truly know is that this programming is helping seniors manage and delay the onset of disease,” noted Miller. “We’re looking at measurable improvements that exist for their physical, social, emotional, spiritual, mental and economic well-being.”

Gwinnett’s program goal can be boiled down into ensuring our senior population ages with dignity and respect.

Joining the program is easy. Simply call 678-377-4150 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to talk to directly to a care manager.