Suwanee to resurface police station parking lot

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $53,180 contract with Newlands Contracting to resurface the police station parking lot.
Five bids were received for resurfacing the Suwanee Police Station parking lot at 353 Buford Highway with Newlands Contracting coming in as the lowest bid.
The contract includes materials, coordination with utility companies, traffic control, asphalt milling, patching, leveling, resurfacing, adjustment of sewer manholes and installation of DOT approved pavement markings.
The work is scheduled to be completed before Dec. 31 assuming weather conditions allow.
