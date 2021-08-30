Suwanee to apply for grant to fund pedestrian, bike project

The Suwanee City Council recently agreed to apply for grant funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission for a potential pedestrian and bike project to connect Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Town Center.
If the grant is awarded, funds will be used for the engineering phase of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge and pedestrian and bicycle paths that will be part of a citywide trail system designed to provide a safe crossing over Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and connection to Suwanee’s Town Center.
If approved, Suwanee will provide a local 20% match of approximately $90,000 based on an estimated total engineering cost of $450,000.
