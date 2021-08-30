ajc logo
Suwanee to apply for grant to fund pedestrian, bike project

Suwanee will apply for grant funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission for a potential pedestrian and bike project to connect Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Town Center. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Suwanee will apply for grant funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission for a potential pedestrian and bike project to connect Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Town Center. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently agreed to apply for grant funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission for a potential pedestrian and bike project to connect Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Town Center.

If the grant is awarded, funds will be used for the engineering phase of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge and pedestrian and bicycle paths that will be part of a citywide trail system designed to provide a safe crossing over Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and connection to Suwanee’s Town Center.

If approved, Suwanee will provide a local 20% match of approximately $90,000 based on an estimated total engineering cost of $450,000.

