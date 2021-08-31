Suwanee to apply for $18M in grants for sewer infrastructure and negative economic impacts

Suwanee is applying for two grants through the Georgia Office of Planning and Budgeting for sewer infrastructure and negative economic impacts.

Suwanee has identified failing stormwater infrastructure systems that need to be repaired before they become a hazard to the public. The city will apply for $8M in grant funding for the rehabilitation and/or replacement of failing stormwater pipes. If the grant is awarded the city will be responsible for a matching $2M.