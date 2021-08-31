Suwanee to apply for $18M in grants for sewer infrastructure and negative economic impacts

Georgia is offering grant opportunities using the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to invest in necessary improvements to stormwater infrastructure systems and to support industries that were particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 emergency.
Suwanee is applying for two grants through the Georgia Office of Planning and Budgeting for sewer infrastructure and negative economic impacts.
Suwanee has identified failing stormwater infrastructure systems that need to be repaired before they become a hazard to the public. The city will apply for $8M in grant funding for the rehabilitation and/or replacement of failing stormwater pipes. If the grant is awarded the city will be responsible for a matching $2M.
The Negative Economic Impact Grant being offered by Georgia will “aid in speeding the recovery of the tourism, travel, hospitality sectors, as well as other industries.” The city will apply for a $10M grant for construction of a regional park to aid in speeding the recovery of tourism and hospitality. If this grant is awarded the required 50% match will require another $1M from the city for the total $20M cost.