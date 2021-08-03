ajc logo
Suwanee sets fines for violation of peddlers ordinance

Suwanee will now require peddlers to obtain a permit to solicit sales within city limits. (Wikimedia)
Suwanee will now require peddlers to obtain a permit to solicit sales within city limits. (Wikimedia)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

In May, Suwanee staff identified a gap in city ordinances that made it hard for the city to require peddlers obtain a permit for solicitation within the city or to prosecute violators.

At their July meeting, the Suwanee City Council voted unanimously to clarify the language in the Peddlers Ordinance to require a peddler to obtain a permit and to specify that peddlers are prohibited from soliciting sales within city limits without a permit.

The changes also state that individuals who fail to obtain a permit can be fined up to $1,000 and/or be imprisoned.

