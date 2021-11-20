Suwanee seeking high school achievers for leadership program

For seven years the Suwanee Youth Leaders program has engaged high school students to participate in civic activities, develop leadership skills and cultivate a habit of volunteerism within the community.
The nine-month leadership program, open to sophomores and juniors, including home school, online, and private school students, who live in the North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, and Collins Hill clusters is accepting applications for the class of 2022.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in monthly meetings, a two-day retreat, guest speakers, field trips, and several hands-on projects including event planning and a community service initiative.
Applications are due Dec. 1: www.suwanee.com/engage/suwanee-youth-leaders#!/.
Students, not their parents, interested in more information should contact Denise Brinson at denise@suwanee.com or 770-904-3385.
