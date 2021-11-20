ajc logo
X

Suwanee seeking high school achievers for leadership program

The Suwanee Youth Leaders program engages high school students to participate in civic activities, develop leadership skills and cultivate a habit of volunteerism within the community. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Caption
The Suwanee Youth Leaders program engages high school students to participate in civic activities, develop leadership skills and cultivate a habit of volunteerism within the community. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 minute ago

For seven years the Suwanee Youth Leaders program has engaged high school students to participate in civic activities, develop leadership skills and cultivate a habit of volunteerism within the community.

The nine-month leadership program, open to sophomores and juniors, including home school, online, and private school students, who live in the North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, and Collins Hill clusters is accepting applications for the class of 2022.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in monthly meetings, a two-day retreat, guest speakers, field trips, and several hands-on projects including event planning and a community service initiative.

Applications are due Dec. 1: www.suwanee.com/engage/suwanee-youth-leaders#!/.

Students, not their parents, interested in more information should contact Denise Brinson at denise@suwanee.com or 770-904-3385.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested in multiple Gwinnett hit-and-runs that injured 2
15h ago
$125M project to bring trails, expanded services to eastern Gwinnett
Residents of Sugar Hill invited to weigh in on safety issues
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top