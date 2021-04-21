Suwanee residents can provide input on bicycle and pedestrian loop

Suwanee has embarked on a feasibility study for potential projects to be included and prioritized in the Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan update. Residents can provide input 9 a.m. to noon Sat., April 24 at pop-up booths at two locations: Martin Farm Park, 3404 Martin Farm Rd. and White Street Park, 752 White St.
The Suwanee Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study will develop a concept plan for a continuous multi-use path around the city with connections to the Suwanee Creek Greenway, downtown Suwanee, and other regional trails.
The study will identify potential routes, creative solutions for crossing Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and develop a placemaking, branding strategy for the proposed loop route as well an inner downtown loop.
Details: www.suwaneeloop.com.