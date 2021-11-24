Suwanee police surpasses Duluth police in food drive competition, now for the toys

The competition was fierce, but the Suwanee Police Department emerged victorious over the Duluth Police Department in the Battle of the Badges food drive.
With their combined efforts, the departments collected over 7,500 items for families in need this holiday season. The food and supplies will be distributed by the North Gwinnett Co-Op and Hands of Christ: Duluth Co-Op Ministry.
According to Suwanee, “While Suwanee edged out Duluth for the victory, the real winners were those who rely on the food banks to meet their needs.”
The two police departments are at in again. The Suwanee and Duluth police departments are now collecting new, unwrapped toys on behalf of the North Gwinnett and Hands of Christ co-ops. Donations accepted through Dec. 15.
Drop off locations in Duluth:
• Duluth Police Department, 3276 Buford Highway
• Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St.
Drop off locations in Suwanee:
• Suwanee Police Department, 373 Buford Highway
• Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave.
