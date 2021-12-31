Suwanee police assign officers to neighborhood through PACT program

PACT allows Suwanee officers to build relationships with residents so they can address “quality-of-life issues, often resolving problems before they become criminal issues or injuries are incurred.” The PACT officer holds three meetings each year with community members and is available via phone and email to neighborhood residents.

Established in 2001, the PACT program not only helps officers build trust within the community but works to enhance its community watch program. Due to the success of the P.A.C.T. program, other police agencies in metro Atlanta have adopted similar programs.