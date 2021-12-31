Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Suwanee police assign officers to neighborhood through PACT program

The Suwanee Police Department's PACT program (Police and Citizens Together) provides citizens access to a Suwanee police officer specifically assigned to their neighborhood. (Courtesy Suwanee Police Department)
caption arrowCaption
The Suwanee Police Department's PACT program (Police and Citizens Together) provides citizens access to a Suwanee police officer specifically assigned to their neighborhood. (Courtesy Suwanee Police Department)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

With safety an important issue on everyone’s minds, the Suwanee Police department is reminding citizens of their PACT program (Police and Citizens Together). Through the program, citizens have access to a Suwanee police officer specifically assigned to their neighborhood.

PACT allows Suwanee officers to build relationships with residents so they can address “quality-of-life issues, often resolving problems before they become criminal issues or injuries are incurred.” The PACT officer holds three meetings each year with community members and is available via phone and email to neighborhood residents.

Established in 2001, the PACT program not only helps officers build trust within the community but works to enhance its community watch program. Due to the success of the P.A.C.T. program, other police agencies in metro Atlanta have adopted similar programs.

Learn more by contacting Lt. Bryan Hickey at 770-904-7609 or bhickey@suwanee.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Norcross launching new notification system in January
18h ago
Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee
Suwanee says no to beauty salon with massage in home
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top