Suwanee police assign officers to neighborhood through PACT program

With safety an important issue on everyone’s minds, the Suwanee Police department is reminding citizens of their PACT program (Police and Citizens Together). Through the program, citizens have access to a Suwanee police officer specifically assigned to their neighborhood.
PACT allows Suwanee officers to build relationships with residents so they can address “quality-of-life issues, often resolving problems before they become criminal issues or injuries are incurred.” The PACT officer holds three meetings each year with community members and is available via phone and email to neighborhood residents.
Established in 2001, the PACT program not only helps officers build trust within the community but works to enhance its community watch program. Due to the success of the P.A.C.T. program, other police agencies in metro Atlanta have adopted similar programs.
Learn more by contacting Lt. Bryan Hickey at 770-904-7609 or bhickey@suwanee.com.
