Suwanee police accepting comments for re-accreditation

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

To ensure the Suwanee Police Department is meeting re-accreditation standards for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies the department has opened a public comment portal.

Questions and comment opportunities relate to compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. The public can vent, or SPD hopes, compliment service provided to the community.

According to a city statement, “the overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the Suwanee PD with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.”

Participate in the process: https://cimrs2.calea.org/423.

