Suwanee avoids property tax rate increase

Following a series of public hearings, the Suwanee City Council voted this week to adopt a 2021 millage rate of 4.93 mills, the same rate adopted each year for the past nine years. Due to increased property values, this will result in a slight property tax increase.
Property taxes help fund a wide range of municipal services including police protection, parks and recreation, planning and zoning, building inspections, code enforcement, economic and community development, special events, municipal court services and infrastructure maintenance.
According to the city, the average home value in Suwanee is $375,000 and the typical resident will pay about $739 in property taxes.
