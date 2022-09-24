Suwanee Arts Center designs “Dam Dinner”

“At first the name Dam Dinner was a nickname we used to refer to the dinner on the dam at Sims Lake Park,” said Suwanee Arts Center President, Sheila Crumrine in a statement. “The board kicked around other names but eventually we realized that an event called the Dam Dinner would get people’s attention.”

The event includes an eclectic evening of live music, entertainment, a curated chef dinner, drinks and wine pull. Organizers promise attendees will be treated to a “blossoming” surprise at the end of the evening.