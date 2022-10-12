ajc logo
X

Suwanee approves veterinary clinic on Buford Highway

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a special use permit to allow for a veterinary clinic in the Old Town Commercial District at 425 Buford Highway.

Approval came with recommendations from the Planning Commission and Planning Department. The site on about 1.85 acres must be limited to two adjoining suites in The Shoppes at Olde Towne (103 and 104) and cannot offer outdoor boarding or outdoor activities.

A veterinary clinic is not ordinarily allowed within the Old Town Commercial District, but a veterinary clinic without outdoor boarding is possible with a special use permit. This restriction of zoning ensures the use will not be an eyesore or nuisance in Suwanee’s downtown area.

The applicant, Kathleen Diehl, DVM, indicated in her request for a permit that the practice will be limited to small animals, such as cats and dogs and will only be open during normal business hours. There will be no overnight boarding unless needed for medical reasons.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Where to watch Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police

Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
41m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result
10h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New poll: Warnock-Walker close; Kemp builds lead over Abrams
12h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett police “taking back” unwanted medications on Oct. 29
Two road construction projects to slow traffic in Duluth
Braselton to consider relocation of historic home
Featured

Jury selection begins in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial
57m ago
Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital
4h ago
After a century of service, hospital enters final steps before closing
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top