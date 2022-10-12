Suwanee approves veterinary clinic on Buford Highway

Approval came with recommendations from the Planning Commission and Planning Department. The site on about 1.85 acres must be limited to two adjoining suites in The Shoppes at Olde Towne (103 and 104) and cannot offer outdoor boarding or outdoor activities.

A veterinary clinic is not ordinarily allowed within the Old Town Commercial District, but a veterinary clinic without outdoor boarding is possible with a special use permit. This restriction of zoning ensures the use will not be an eyesore or nuisance in Suwanee’s downtown area.