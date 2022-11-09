Suwanee approves seven new homes for construction

After several delays in bringing the final plans to the Suwanee City Council, Walker Anderson Homes recently received the zoning change needed to build 7 single-family detached homes at the southeast corner of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Suwanee Avenue.
The original request had been to build about 20 townhomes on approximately three acres, but the developer modified the proposal in September.
The applicant noted at the October city council meeting that he has adjusted the plan, which he feels compliments Suwanee Avenue. Edits include having two lots facing Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
The approval came with about six conditions from the planning commission.
