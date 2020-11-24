Suwanee approves plan for new townhomes on Peachtree Industrial

The proposed neighborhood will include 75 townhomes with 65 rear-loaded homes and 10 front-loaded units. Each unit will have a 2-car garage, 22-foot-deep driveways, and 39 guest parking spaces.

Conditions of approval include a minimum 1,900 square feet per unit, with a maximum height of 3 stories. The development will include one open-space courtyard, as well as an amenity area with swimming pool, cabana, mail kiosk and fire pit connected to a continuous pedestrian network of 5-foot sidewalks.