Suwanee approves plan for new townhomes on Peachtree Industrial

A proposal for new townhomes was given the go-ahead by the Suwanee City Council following an approval to rezone about 16.3 acres on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard south of McGinnis Ferry Road between the two shopping centers McGinnis Crossing and Plaza at Suwanee Station.
The proposed neighborhood will include 75 townhomes with 65 rear-loaded homes and 10 front-loaded units. Each unit will have a 2-car garage, 22-foot-deep driveways, and 39 guest parking spaces.
Conditions of approval include a minimum 1,900 square feet per unit, with a maximum height of 3 stories. The development will include one open-space courtyard, as well as an amenity area with swimming pool, cabana, mail kiosk and fire pit connected to a continuous pedestrian network of 5-foot sidewalks.