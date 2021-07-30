Suwanee approves height increase for hotel on Celebration Drive

The proposed 4-story hotel will include 126 rooms with 126 parking spaces. Prior to this permit approval, zoning in the area restricted building height to 35 feet. The proposed hotel will include a roof line with varying heights, with a maximum height of about 58 feet tall.

The approved permit comes with conditions including that the height of the single structure hotel cannot exceed 60 feet. Any decorative features of the building that are exempted (such as decorative towers) cannot exceed 70 feet. Additional conditions address architectural features which will be approved by the Planning and Inspections Department.