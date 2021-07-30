ajc logo
X

Suwanee approves height increase for hotel on Celebration Drive

Suwanee has approved a building height increase for a hotel to be constructed at 140 Celebration Drive. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Caption
Suwanee has approved a building height increase for a hotel to be constructed at 140 Celebration Drive. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following a recent public hearing, the Suwanee City Council approved a special use permit to allow a building height increase for a hotel to be constructed at 140 Celebration Drive.

The proposed 4-story hotel will include 126 rooms with 126 parking spaces. Prior to this permit approval, zoning in the area restricted building height to 35 feet. The proposed hotel will include a roof line with varying heights, with a maximum height of about 58 feet tall.

The approved permit comes with conditions including that the height of the single structure hotel cannot exceed 60 feet. Any decorative features of the building that are exempted (such as decorative towers) cannot exceed 70 feet. Additional conditions address architectural features which will be approved by the Planning and Inspections Department.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
2
Gwinnett approves parks and recreation master plan
3
School supplies, vaccines available at Saturday health fair in...
4
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
5
Hundreds of jobs available at Gwinnett congresswoman’s fair
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top