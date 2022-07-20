BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
ajc logo
X

Suwanee adopts $16.4M FY 2023 Budget

This snapshot of Suwanee's FY 2023 Budget shows the city's expenditures by percentage of the total budget. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Combined ShapeCaption
This snapshot of Suwanee's FY 2023 Budget shows the city's expenditures by percentage of the total budget. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Following a series of public hearings, the Suwanee City Council recently approved a $16,419,000 million Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund Budget.

The city anticipates an 8.6% increase in operating revenues as compared to the FY 2022 amended budget. This assumes the city will later approve maintaining the same millage rate as FY 2022 of 4.93 mills since property tax revenues are expected to increase by 19.3%. The city anticipates a 6.9% increase in operating expenditures.

Suwanee’s plan includes hiring a new full-time city planner and a part-time communication specialist over the next year. The city also anticipates executing its compensation study and pay for performance increases totaling approximately $631,500.

Other highlights of the budget include developing and implementing a Co-Responder Program at a cost of $75,000 and anticipates facilities and right-of-way maintenance costing $551,000.

Suwanee capital funding for FY 2023 totals $442,000 with investments in public works small equipment (mowers, aeration equipment, gator vehicles), police equipment (laptops, radios, audiolog, and in car video systems), replacement of two police vehicles, and computer aided dispatch software.

View the entire budget: www.suwanee.com/home/showpublisheddocument/5767.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting 1h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
59m ago
Driven by voter skepticism, several Georgia counties seek election audits
2h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
3h ago
The Latest
Peachtree Corners to open sprawling new playground
4h ago
Lawrenceville to renovate Bobby Sikes Theatre restrooms
9h ago
Splash pad renovations complete in Lilburn
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top