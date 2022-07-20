Suwanee adopts $16.4M FY 2023 Budget

The city anticipates an 8.6% increase in operating revenues as compared to the FY 2022 amended budget. This assumes the city will later approve maintaining the same millage rate as FY 2022 of 4.93 mills since property tax revenues are expected to increase by 19.3%. The city anticipates a 6.9% increase in operating expenditures.

Suwanee’s plan includes hiring a new full-time city planner and a part-time communication specialist over the next year. The city also anticipates executing its compensation study and pay for performance increases totaling approximately $631,500.