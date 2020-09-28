Sugar Hill residents invited to weigh in on greenway concept

This effort supports the Sugar Loop Greenway concept by adding an east-west connection along the Ga. 20 corridor (Pinedale Circle to Buford Highway) to improve access from neighborhoods to downtown, local businesses, and the future greenway.

It also includes the north-south connection between downtown and Richland Creek that will form part of the Sugar Loop Greenway. An exact route for the greenway within the study area has not yet been selected and will be determined as part of this planning process.