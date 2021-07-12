Sugar Hill greenway construction creating scenic trails

Bridge and boardwalk construction has begun in these areas as well. A pedestrian crossing signal will be installed on Level Creek Road near the back entrance to Gwinnett Church where the trail will cross (just south/west of Markim Forest).

While the segment on Level Creek Road and through EE Robinson Park has been paved, some sections are still blocked off and within the contractor’s work zone. The city is asking the public to stay off the trails in these areas until the barriers are removed and it is safe to use.