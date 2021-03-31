Sugar Hill extends annexation fee moratorium

In response to feedback the city received from the community about the city’s annexation strategy, Sugar Hill’s Mayor and City Council adopted a resolution to temporarily eliminate the fees associated with filing an annexation petition in Feb. 2020. This original fee moratorium expired last month, at the end of Feb.

At their most recent council meeting, Sugar Hill leaders voted to extend the annexation and zoning fee moratorium for another 12 months for any habitable dwelling on five acres or less.