Sugar Hill announces downtown duck names

Social distancing is apparently not required for Sugar Hill’s new downtown ducks. The team of ducks has grown from two to four during the time it has taken the city to conduct a friendly contest to name the ducks. This week, the city announced their names: Sugar, Shine, Walter and Gracie.
Sugar, Shine and Walter are White Pekin ducks. Gracie is a Welsh Harlequin and is darker in color with a black beak.
According to the city, “The waddling squad have established their home at the pond in the E Center located behind The Bowl. We invite you and your family to take a stroll down there to warmly greet our new residents.”
Duck feed is available for purchase at Customer Service in City Hall, as well at Customer Service in the E Center gym, for a small fee. The city asks visitors to respect the ducks in their natural habitat and feed them only the approved duck feed. As a reminder, fishing in the pond is prohibited and dogs are always required to be on a leash.