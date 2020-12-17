X

Snellville welcomes four new members to Snellville Youth Commission

From left are Snellville Councilman Tod Warner, Councilwoman Gretchen Schulz, Ruth Lonse and Jasmine Kline of Shiloh High School, Angie Zaraza of South Gwinnett High School, Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel, Councilwoman and SYC creator Cristy Lenski and Councilwoman Solange Destang. (Courtesy City of Snellville)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Snellville’s Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel recently swore in four new members to the Snellville Youth Commission: Angie Zaraza of South Gwinnett High School, Ruth Lonse of Shiloh High School and Jasmine Kline of Shiloh High School. Chloe Brown of South Gwinnett High School was not in attendance at the swearing in, but will join as the fourth member.

The Snellville Youth Commission works to promote education in governmental affairs, engage the youth of the Snellville area in civic activities and build practical and effective leadership skills.

The commission is guided and mentored by the Snellville Youth Commission Advisory Board whose members work to cultivate student growth in civic leadership through mentorship and provide a launching pad for impactful youth engagement, while supporting the Snellville Youth Commission initiatives.

