ajc logo
X

Snellville street closed for roundabout construction

Clower Street will be closed until June 30 to complete a roundabout on Wisteria Drive.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clower Street will be closed until June 30 to complete a roundabout on Wisteria Drive.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Drivers in Snellville may have to find alternate routes due to road construction.

Clower Street between Oak Road and Wisteria Drive is closed until June 30 to complete a roundabout on Wisteria Drive, an announcement said.

The roundabout will be designed to keep traffic flowing in the area near The Grove at Towne Center development. The $100 million project will be completed in early 2023, the announcement said.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience,” said Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders. “People will really appreciate the difference the roundabout will make regarding traffic flow when the roundabout is completed.”

City Hall, Active Adult Center, Cobblestone Business Park and the Nephron Snellville Dialysis Center will still be accessible on Oak Road. Folks can access the Snellville Police Department on Wisteria Drive.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey3h ago
Opinion: Our guns are more important than our children
7h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
1h ago
Betty Foy Sanders, former first lady of Georgia and artist, dies
3h ago
Betty Foy Sanders, former first lady of Georgia and artist, dies
3h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
5h ago
The Latest
Sugar Hill Greenway taking shape
17h ago
Duluth to host city cleanup day
Peachtree Corners entrepreneur keeping Veterans’ stories alive
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top