Snellville street closed for roundabout construction

Drivers in Snellville may have to find alternate routes due to road construction.
Clower Street between Oak Road and Wisteria Drive is closed until June 30 to complete a roundabout on Wisteria Drive, an announcement said.
The roundabout will be designed to keep traffic flowing in the area near The Grove at Towne Center development. The $100 million project will be completed in early 2023, the announcement said.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience,” said Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders. “People will really appreciate the difference the roundabout will make regarding traffic flow when the roundabout is completed.”
City Hall, Active Adult Center, Cobblestone Business Park and the Nephron Snellville Dialysis Center will still be accessible on Oak Road. Folks can access the Snellville Police Department on Wisteria Drive.
