Snellville seeks public input on unified development ordinance

Snellville is seeking input from residents on the proposed Unified Development Ordinance. The UDO brings together the city’s ordinances and regulations into one document making it easier for residents, builders and city officials to find information about land use, subdivisions, flood and environmental protection and building standards.
Residents can review the proposed code at www.tinyurl.com/SnellvilleUDO.
"We encourage all residents to visit the website, review the proposed codes and let us know what they think," said Planning and Zoning Director Jason Thompson said. "This document will help us guide development in the city for decades to come so it is imperative to have the input of residents."
Snellville staff and their UDO consultants will consider all comments while preparing the official draft UDO prior to adoption later this year.
The Snellville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the UDO Sept. 22 and the Mayor and Council will have a public hearing Oct. 26, each at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road. Adoption will take place after the public hearings are completed.