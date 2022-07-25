Snellville property tax rate to decrease, but some homeowners will pay more

The amount of taxes a property owner pays, is dependent on their individual assessed property value.

Taxes for the average home in the city that costs $314,661, will increase by $26.94, the announcement said. The property tax rates, or “millage,” equals $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.

The city held a public hearing on July 11, and will hold two more public hearings at Snellville City Hall on July 25 at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In June, the city announced the approval of a balanced budget of $14.69 million, an increase from last year’s budget.