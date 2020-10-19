Snellville police receive traffic enforcement grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has chosen the Snellville Police Department as one of 21 law enforcement agencies to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for 2021. The $209,817 H.E.A.T. grant will be used to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding. The funds will also be used to increase seatbelt use and educate the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.