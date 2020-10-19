Snellville police receive traffic enforcement grant

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has chosen the Snellville Police Department as one of 21 law enforcement agencies to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for 2021. The $209,817 H.E.A.T. grant will be used to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding. The funds will also be used to increase seatbelt use and educate the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.
“The Snellville Police Department is excited to receive the HEAT grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” said Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead. “The grant will enable us to increase our enforcement efforts allowing us to impact impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and other serious traffic offenses occurring in our city.”