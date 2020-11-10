Snellville police receive award for highway safety, education

The Snellville Police Department has received the Governor’s Cup from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Georgia Governor’s Challenge recognizes outstanding achievement in highway safety enforcement and education.
Participating organizations are evaluated on the effectiveness and overall approach of their highway safety programs. Entries are judged by public safety professionals and administrators from South Carolina and Tennessee.
Snellville achieved first place in Category 4: agencies of 46-75 officers and named the overall winner of the challenge with 192 points. SPD also won the award for its efforts in the speed awareness category.
This is the second year in a row for the Snellville Police Department to win the Governor’s Cup.