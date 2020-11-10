X

Snellville police receive award for highway safety, education

First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp presents the Governor’s Cup to Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Gwinnett County | 41 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Snellville Police Department has received the Governor’s Cup from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Georgia Governor’s Challenge recognizes outstanding achievement in highway safety enforcement and education.

Participating organizations are evaluated on the effectiveness and overall approach of their highway safety programs. Entries are judged by public safety professionals and administrators from South Carolina and Tennessee.

Snellville achieved first place in Category 4: agencies of 46-75 officers and named the overall winner of the challenge with 192 points. SPD also won the award for its efforts in the speed awareness category.

This is the second year in a row for the Snellville Police Department to win the Governor’s Cup.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.