Snellville Police announce annual public safety night

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Snellville Police Department and Snellville Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association will host its annual Public Safety Night 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at T.W. Briscoe Park, 2500 Sawyer Pkwy. The event is free with food and refreshments available for purchase.

Area mascots will be on hand, along with special activities to entertain children including a demonstration by Snellville K-9 officers.

Police vehicles with anti-crime accessories, tactical equipment and weapons and the Special Response Team will be on display. County police and fire equipment personnel will also be on hand to meet the community. Emergency Medical Service officials and first responders will be available with safety information.

Officers will demonstrate how to manage a traffic stop and exhibitors will be on hand to provide information on personal safety, pet security, gun safety and training, and financial security.

