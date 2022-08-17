Snellville officials to ask residents about alcohol sales

Snellville residents may see changes to city alcohol sales coming soon.
The city recently announced that residents will vote on whether they want the city to issue licenses to businesses for package sales of alcohol in the Nov. 8 election.
“Restaurants can serve, now, but we’ve never had package sales and that is something that several people over the years have looked into,” Snellville City Manager Butch Sanders said.
“There’s no store, no freestanding store where you can buy liquor or distilled spirits,” Sanders said.
The ballot question will read: “Shall the governing authority of the City of Snellville, Georgia be authorized to issue licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits within the city limits of the City of Snellville?”
If approved, Mayor Bender and city council will determine number of licenses that will be awarded and when stores will be able to sell liquor.
Early voting is Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Snellville City Hall.
About the Author