Snellville Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

The Snellville Police Department is seeking applications now for the next Citizens Police Academy that begins Mar. 10 through May 12. Courtesy Snellville Citizens Police Academy

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

Strengthening friendships and cooperation between citizens and police is the goal of the 31st session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy. The Snellville Police Department is accepting applications now for the 10-week course beginning March 10 through May 12.

Like other citizens police academies, this series is designed to help citizens gain a better understanding of the risks and responsibilities their police officers face each day.

Classes include training on domestic violence, traffic stops, building searches and narcotics. Participants will also join a Snellville police officer for ride-a-long to see how patrols work.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. March 4 to the police department at 2315 Wisteria Drive.

Space is limited and applications must be filled out completely and notarized.

Link to information and application: www.snellville.org/police-department/citizens-police-academy. Questions: Sgt. Smith at 770-985-3545 or ssmith@snellville.org.

Investigations
