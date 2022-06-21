BreakingNews
Snellville approves office use for applicant

The Snellville City Council recently approved an application to allow office use of and existing building at 1721 Athens Highway. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

The Snellville City Council recently approved an application to allow office use of and existing building at 1721 Athens Highway. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Snellville City Council recently approved an application to allow office use of an existing building at 1721 Athens Highway. The property had previously been a lawn equipment sales and service center.

The little over an acre property is just west of the intersection of Athens Highway/U.S. 78 and North Crestview Drive. The property is adjacent to the Crestview Plaza Shopping Center to the east and Harbour Oaks Montessori School to the west and south of The Arbors at Crestview subdivision.

Myriad Real Estate Solutions will use the property for construction management and project management services for builders, developers, and real estate agents, as well as for their luxury studio shed design and construction arm operating as Private Personal Spaces.

Approval comes with a few conditions related to signage and outdoor storage.

