Snellville approves office use for applicant

The little over an acre property is just west of the intersection of Athens Highway/U.S. 78 and North Crestview Drive. The property is adjacent to the Crestview Plaza Shopping Center to the east and Harbour Oaks Montessori School to the west and south of The Arbors at Crestview subdivision.

Myriad Real Estate Solutions will use the property for construction management and project management services for builders, developers, and real estate agents, as well as for their luxury studio shed design and construction arm operating as Private Personal Spaces.