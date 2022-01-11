Hamburger icon
Snellville approves contract for South Crestview drainage improvements

Snellville recently approved a contract to complete stormwater management improvements near Summit Chase Drive and S. Crestview Drive.
Snellville recently approved a contract to complete stormwater management improvements near Summit Chase Drive and S. Crestview Drive.

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Snellville City Council recently approved a $125,100 contract with The Dickerson Group of Lawrenceville to complete stormwater management improvements near Summit Chase Drive and S. Crestview Drive, a subdivision near U.S. 78 and Summit Chase Country Club.

City Manager Butch Sanders explained this will be a public/private funded project with the developer, Evergreen, responsible for some of the costs.

The city received two bids in Nov. 2021 for the work with The Dickerson Group the lowest of the two at less than half the price of the second bid. Snellville’s portion of the drainage improvement project will be paid using stormwater fees.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
