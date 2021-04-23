Shift in shaken baby diagnoses began more than a decade ago

MORE: Gwinnett dad wrongly convicted in shaken baby case 18 years ago, motion argues

The shift sparked enormous controversy across a number of medical fields. Many doctors and prosecutors held on to the shaken baby diagnosis, having seen so many legitimate cases.

Then, in 2012, Guthkelch published another paper raising concerns about it.

Society should be rightly shocked by any assault on its weakest members, wrote Guthkelch, who died in 2016. But there have been “instances in which both medical science and the law have gone too far in hypothesizing and criminalizing alleged acts of violence in which the only evidence has been the presence of the classic triad or even just one or two of its elements.”

Often, he added, “there seems to have been inadequate inquiry into the possibility that the picture resulted from natural causes.”