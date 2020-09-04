X

Sewer infrastructure work begins in Auburn

The Barrow County Commission gave final approval for Auburn’s sewer plan that will relocate the lift station near Auburn Elementary School to accommodate the new city hall and surrounding downtown development. (Courtesy City of Auburn, GA)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

As downtown Auburn’s revitalization projects begin, the city is placing importance on the physical infrastructure needed to support each stage of development. This foundational work includes the capacity of sewer lines, as well as location of roads and trails.

Earlier this year, the Barrow County Commission gave final approval for the city’s sewer plan that will relocate the lift station near Auburn Elementary School allowing for greater capacity needed to accommodate the new city hall and surrounding downtown development. The estimated $3.3 million investment also includes enhancements to the lift station at Autry Road near Ingles. New force mains and gravity lines will connect the Ingles Lift Station to the new Sixth Street Lift Station. The new network improvements will ultimately connect to the county’s Tanner’s Bridge Treatment Facility.

Funding for these improvements will be shared by Barrow County, Auburn, and 3 developers who are creating homesites in the area. Sewer work should be complete in spring 2021, in conjunction with the new city hall construction.

