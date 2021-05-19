Second town hall meeting planned to discuss Loganville downtown development

The second town hall meeting will focus on the challenges facing the existing O’Kelly Memorial Library. The town hall meeting will be facilitated by the O’Kelly Library Board of Trustees, Library Manager Rick Vetsch, and Azalea Regional Library System Director Stacy Brown. Officials will discuss how an “updated, safely walkable, larger facility located in downtown Loganville could meet the needs of a growing and thriving community and encourage foot traffic and natural revitalization in the heart of the city.”

These meetings follow input from about 950 city residents and business owners who participated in a recent online survey. Another 365 additional comments were provided by respondents.