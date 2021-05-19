Second town hall meeting planned to discuss Loganville downtown development

In addition to the previously reported Loganville Town Hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 20, the city will host a second opportunity for community input on the redevelopment of downtown at 6:30 p.m. Mon., May 24 in the Rock Gym, 135 Main St.
The second town hall meeting will focus on the challenges facing the existing O’Kelly Memorial Library. The town hall meeting will be facilitated by the O’Kelly Library Board of Trustees, Library Manager Rick Vetsch, and Azalea Regional Library System Director Stacy Brown. Officials will discuss how an “updated, safely walkable, larger facility located in downtown Loganville could meet the needs of a growing and thriving community and encourage foot traffic and natural revitalization in the heart of the city.”
These meetings follow input from about 950 city residents and business owners who participated in a recent online survey. Another 365 additional comments were provided by respondents.
Like the survey, the town hall meetings will help create guidelines city leaders will use for potential redevelopment of city-owned properties.
Both meetings will also be available on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ
Anyone unable to attend is encouraged to email their ideas to info@loganville-ga.gov.