Saturday tree giveaway marks deadly Newnan tornado anniversary

It has been a year since a deadly tornado swept through Newnan.
Early morning on March 26, 2021, a strong, EF4 tornado traveled through Newnan, damaging over a thousand homes and the city’s high school. One person was killed. Since then, Newnan has been working to revitalize the city and repair damage.
To recognize the first anniversary of the storm, on Saturday, the Georgia Forestry Commission will join city of Newnan staff and residents for a tree giveaway event. Plant Newnan, an organization helping to restore the city’s canopy, according to their website, will also attend.
“For many decades, Newnan has been known for its spectacular trees,” Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, said. “Much of it was swept away on that awful night a year ago, but I’m proud to say we’re moving forward. We are replanting and making progress, with a lot of help alongside us.”
The GFC worked with city and county officials, the Newnan Tree Board, certified arborists, and volunteers from Plant Newnan to help reforest the city’s hardest-hit areas, an announcement said.
“It is our privilege to be able to serve the Newnan community in this fashion,” said Tim Lowrimore, Georgia Forestry Commission director.
Due to the storm, Newnan experienced more than $75 million in losses and over 560 acres of tree canopy were destroyed, the announcement added.
“More than 15,000 large, mature trees were lost,” Lowrimore said. “Over the past year, we’ve worked to restore 10 percent of those trees. This anniversary marks a special new beginning.”
The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. in the former retail lot at 37 Lagrange St. in Newnan.
