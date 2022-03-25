Saturday tree giveaway marks deadly Newnan tornado anniversary

Early morning on March 26, 2021, a strong, EF4 tornado traveled through Newnan, damaging over a thousand homes and the city’s high school. One person was killed. Since then, Newnan has been working to revitalize the city and repair damage.

To recognize the first anniversary of the storm, on Saturday, the Georgia Forestry Commission will join city of Newnan staff and residents for a tree giveaway event. Plant Newnan, an organization helping to restore the city’s canopy, according to their website, will also attend.