Rogers Bridge Park improvements in Duluth are underway

In preparation for the demolition and reconstruction of Rogers Bridge in Duluth, Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, Georgia Power, and AT&T will be conducting utility relocations in the park throughout the fall months. Currently, Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is installing a 54-inch sewer line to improve service for existing and future development.
Rogers Bridge Park will remain closed to the public until park improvements are completed. For the safety of the public and contractors working in the area, citizens are asked not to “sneak a peek” by entering the closed park areas.
Chattapoochee Dog Park will remain open during the improvement projects.
Up-to-dates on this and all other Duluth projects: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthProjects.