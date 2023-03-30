Robotics company expanding business to Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab

Muller also said that data collected by the software — such as how long cars spend at traffic signals or how many near misses occur between cars and pedestrians — can make streets safer and greener.

Peachtree Corners officials agree that Seoul Robotics will help the city enhance roadway safety by “identifying roadway intersections and areas that can be made more efficient.”

“Seoul Robotics’ technologies bring another layer of smart city solutions for Peachtree Corners to deploy along our ‘city street of the future’,” said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager who also serves as Curiosity Lab’s executive director.