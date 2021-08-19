Robotics company bringing 1,200 new jobs to Peachtree Corners

Intuitive, a maker of robotic-assisted surgical systems, recently announced plans to expand its regional headquarters in Peachtree Corners by investing over $500 million into its current campus and creating over 1,200 high-paying jobs.
The company’s expansion at 5655 Spalding Drive will include a six-building campus with more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering operations, state-of-the-art training facilities for surgeons and hospital care teams, and administrative offices. The new facilities will open in phases, with the entire expansion expected to be completed by 2024.
The company expects to offer starting salaries around $130,000 in manufacturing, production, distribution, engineering, sales, training, and customer service.
“Since our incorporation in 2012, we’ve worked diligently in attracting quality businesses to invest in our city,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “This is a win-win for our business community and our residents. The creation of hundreds of high-paying quality jobs only further strengthens the city’s position as a regional job hub.”
