Robotics company bringing 1,200 new jobs to Peachtree Corners

The company’s expansion at 5655 Spalding Drive will include a six-building campus with more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering operations, state-of-the-art training facilities for surgeons and hospital care teams, and administrative offices. The new facilities will open in phases, with the entire expansion expected to be completed by 2024.

The company expects to offer starting salaries around $130,000 in manufacturing, production, distribution, engineering, sales, training, and customer service.