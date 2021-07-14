ajc logo
Road resurfacing on Holcomb Bridge to slow drivers in Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun a road resurfacing project on Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road from Spalding Drive to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.

Work on this state road is scheduled to take place each weekday evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Resurfacing is expected to take between 5 and 8 weeks to complete.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for intermittent lane closures and construction workers while the road work is underway. Questions or concerns: contact the Peachtree Corners Public Works Department at 678-691-1200.

