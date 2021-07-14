Road resurfacing on Holcomb Bridge to slow drivers in Peachtree Corners

Work on this state road is scheduled to take place each weekday evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Resurfacing is expected to take between 5 and 8 weeks to complete.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for intermittent lane closures and construction workers while the road work is underway. Questions or concerns: contact the Peachtree Corners Public Works Department at 678-691-1200.