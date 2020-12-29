X

Repair to East Pike Street costs Lawrenceville $77K

A broken water main on East Pike Street in Lawrenceville resulted in a $77,006 emergency road work bill. (Courtesy ER Snell Contractors)
A broken water main on East Pike Street in Lawrenceville resulted in a $77,006 emergency road work bill. (Courtesy ER Snell Contractors)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A recent road repair in Lawrenceville resulted in a $77,006 emergency road work bill. The repair was needed as the result of a water main break on East Pike Street.

The repair job included milling, grading, paving, and striping of East Pike Street due to a ruptured 8-inch water main. The water line was damaged by a contractor installing a phone main.

This contract, recently approved by the Lawrenceville City Council, is funded by the city’s Damage to Property Fund. The roadway repairs were performed by E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.