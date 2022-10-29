Reminder: Gwinnett property taxes due Nov. 1

Property owners with escrow accounts are responsible for making sure mortgage companies pay taxes on time and can verify taxes are paid at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/ViewPayYourTaxes.

Both sellers and buyers of homes sold In 2022 receive tax bills because the Jan. 1 owner is responsible for the current year’s taxes. Sellers can monitor their accounts to ensure taxes are paid at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/sold.