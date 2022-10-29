ajc logo
Reminder: Gwinnett property taxes due Nov. 1

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Gwinnett homeowners have until midnight Nov. 1 to ensure their 2022 property tax bills are paid. Pay online at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay.

Any checking account can be used to pay by e-check at no additional charge. Other ways to pay include:

  • Online via debit or credit card with $3.95 flat fee for debit cards and 2.25% of the total paid for credit cards and PayPal.
  • Mail to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
  • Payments by check can be placed in drop boxes 24/7 at any tag office.
  • In-person payments with cash, check, money order, debit card or credit card are accepted during business hours at any tax office.

Property owners with escrow accounts are responsible for making sure mortgage companies pay taxes on time and can verify taxes are paid at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/ViewPayYourTaxes.

Both sellers and buyers of homes sold In 2022 receive tax bills because the Jan. 1 owner is responsible for the current year’s taxes. Sellers can monitor their accounts to ensure taxes are paid at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/sold.

Questions: 770-822-8800 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Tax@GwinnettCounty.com, chat at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com or in-person at the main property tax office inside the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

